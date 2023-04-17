Sioux City schools graduation rate at highest level in 10 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The graduation rate for Sioux City Community Schools has reached its highest rate in a decade, aligning with the state’s graduation rate of 89.9 percent.

Nearly 9 out of 10 high school students graduate in four years from Sioux City Community Schools according to the Iowa Department of Education.

State data shows 89.91 percent of students in the District graduated within four years, the highest graduation rate for the SCCSD in 10 years.

“The Sioux City Community School District has invested significant dollars in programs and initiatives, including those dedicated to supporting our most at-risk students, to ensure all students reach their potential. All students in our district have the opportunity to earn a diploma,” said Dr. Rod Earleywine, superintendent of Sioux City Community School District. “Our team members and departments are vital to helping our students succeed. Their commitment to student excellence is evident in the District’s rising graduation rates.”

Iowa’s graduation rate is higher than neighboring states including Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

