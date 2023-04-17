Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fremont County, IOWA (WOWT) - The Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office says there is no foul play suspected in the case of human remains found about a month ago.

The case began on March 6, 2022 when investigators recovered a 2015 Chevy Spark while investigating a reported theft. The car was parked along the northbound lanes of I-29, about seven miles north of the Iowa/Missouri border.

At the time, it was determined that the car belonged to someone in Springfield, Missouri. Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful. Investigators learned that he had left his last known address without letting anyone know where he had gone to. The last known sighting of him was in Springfield on February 28, 2022.

On March 20, 2023, an employee of a real estate company who was scouting property for deer happened upon human remains. The person called the sheriff’s office. Deputies and an agent from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation responded and seized several items including human skeletal remains.

On April 11, 2023 the skeletal remains were identified as those of Salvador Agustin Fonseca, 30, of Springfield, Missouri and the owner of the 2015 Chevy Spark. The car keys were found with his remains.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown why Fonseca had stopped along the interstate. It appeared to them that he walked west toward the Missouri River.

