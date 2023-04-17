A sunny start to our work week, but we have a chance of severe weather this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. Yesterday was a windy day across the region, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hourn, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Even in northern Siouxland, they were dealing with winter weather, with reports of 2 inches in some locations.

This morning’s wind is a lot calmer out of the northwest, up to 15 miles per hour, but it is on the cooler side with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens across much of the region this morning.

Today will be a sunny day with highs in the 50s and 60s across the region and breezy winds out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see clear skies and a calmer wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour with temperatures in the 30s.

The next two days we will have the chance to see some severe weather across Siouxland, with the main threat being large hail and strong winds across the area.

By the end of the week, we will see windy and cold wind chills, and the weekend doesn’t look the best with highs only in the 50s and 40s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

