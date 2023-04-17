Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion
Yordanky Ramirez Tellez
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, strangulation
Over $500,000 raised at Bishop Heelan Auction
Over $500,000 raised at Bishop Heelan Auction
Over $500,000 raised at Bishop Heelan Auction
Over $500,000 raised at Bishop Heelan Auction
Christopher Mortimore
Police: Man tried to steal from Spencer recycling center