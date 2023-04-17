UnityPoint Health – Sioux City celebrates national volunteer appreciation week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s national volunteer appreciation week.

UnityPoint Health – Sioux City would like to recognize its 47 volunteers who are integral to their team during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

“Our volunteers are so important because they are able to provide the extra support our patients and visitors need,” said Mary O’Brien, manager of Volunteer Services at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. “They can come in and make somebody’s day by doing a simple task like providing directions or getting a cup of coffee.”

UnityPoint says In 2022 these volunteers gave a total of 4,876 hours helping patients, visitors and team members.

Last year volunteers visited 5,000 patient rooms, handed out 3,790 cups of water and coffee, made 460 comfort care blankets and completed 9,066 random acts of kindness. They also assisted with annual community events such as Santa’s House and the Sioux City Easter Egg Hunt.

“As a NICU cuddler, every time I hold a baby, it is like I am given a gift,” said Connie Guenthner, a volunteer at St. Luke’s. “It’s such a rewarding experience.”

Volunteers can be as young as 14 years old. Those interested in becoming a volunteer can apply, here.

