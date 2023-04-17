WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

A man was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home when suddenly, a bear was staring him right in the face. (DAVID OPPENHEIMER via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (CNN) - A North Carolina man is still in shock after he had a close encounter with a bear outside his home.

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair Tuesday outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina, when his motion detector sounded an alarm. He turned around and didn’t see anything.

But moments later, a bear was staring him right in the face.

“The bear came along and was practically in front of me,” Oppenheimer told CNN.

Doorbell video shows both man and bear were startled by the sudden, face-to-face encounter. Oppenheimer grabbed a pillow, admitting his body froze. The bear did not move toward the man but instead ran off.

“My eyeballs certainly got a stretch,” Oppenheimer joked.

The man says he’s noticed the same bear grabbing a quick bite from his “bear-proof” bird feeder. (DAVID OPPENHEIMER via CNN)

Oppenheimer says this is not the first time this bear has come calling. He says he’s noticed the same bear looking through his trash cans in the past and grabbing a quick bite from his “bear-proof” bird feeder.

“The bears here are very peaceful,” Oppenheimer told CNN. “This one just caught me off guard.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The drone was seen in the area of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Strawberry Lane.
City employee resigns after drone use
Update: Two people killed in a near head-on collision in Plymouth County, Iowa
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

Latest News

A man was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home when suddenly, a bear was staring him...
RAW: NC man shocked by close encounter with bear in his backyard
The man says he’s noticed the same bear grabbing a quick bite from his “bear-proof” bird feeder.
RAW: Man shares video of bear who startled him enjoying bird feeder
The Supreme Court delayed rule changes that would have limited usage of the abortion drug...
Abortion rights rallies held as SCOTUS considers abortion pill access
The missile strikes on Good Friday hit targets like an apartment building and a playground,...
Ukrainian city marks Orthodox Easter after deadly Russian missile strikes