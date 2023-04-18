Cherokee Community School Board & residents discuss armed teachers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Back in October of 2022, the Cherokee Community School Board voted to change its policy to allow staff members to be armed. At their meeting Monday night, residents had the chance to speak out both in favor, and against the change.

A number of residents voiced their support for the new policy, commending the board’s willingness to take initiative and do something in response to mass shootings across the country. However, there were also a group of district stakeholders who voiced their concerns. Many questioned where potential funding for the firearms and training would come from, as well as how much safer the change actually makes schools.

”We’re all fearful that [a mass shooting] might happen, but really the statistics are quite low in comparison to gun accidents,” said Megan Julius, a Cherokee stakeholder who spoke out against the change in Monday’s meeting. “Gun accidents are the leading cause of death in children.”

Funding for the new change will come out of the district’s general budget. Julius says she feels the school could take better safety measures with those funds, such as barricades on doors and bulletproof glass. Board members maintain they’re doing what they think is best for the safety of students, and staff.

