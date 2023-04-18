Chris Cagle to perform at Woodbury County Fair

Chris Cagle is set to be the headliner for the 2023 Woodbury County Fair.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have announced Chris Cagle will be the headliner for the 94th Annual Woodbury County Fair.

The 2023 fair takes from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 with Chris Cagle set to perform on Friday, Aug. 4.

Tickets for his concert are on sale now at etix.com. Right now they cost $25 per ticket from April 18 through April 23, and will go up to $30 from April 4 through Aug. 3. On the day of the concert the tickets are $40.

Other grandstand events include:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2: Motorcross
  • Thursday, Aug. 3: PRCA Rodeo
  • Saturday, Aug. 5: Tractor Pull
  • Sunday, Aug. 6: Demolition Derby

Tickets for those events are to go on sale at a later date.

