Chris Cagle to perform at Woodbury County Fair
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have announced Chris Cagle will be the headliner for the 94th Annual Woodbury County Fair.
The 2023 fair takes from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 with Chris Cagle set to perform on Friday, Aug. 4.
Tickets for his concert are on sale now at etix.com. Right now they cost $25 per ticket from April 18 through April 23, and will go up to $30 from April 4 through Aug. 3. On the day of the concert the tickets are $40.
Other grandstand events include:
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: Motorcross
- Thursday, Aug. 3: PRCA Rodeo
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Tractor Pull
- Sunday, Aug. 6: Demolition Derby
Tickets for those events are to go on sale at a later date.
