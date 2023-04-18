Healthbeat 4: The signs of testicular cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - April is testicular cancer awareness month. While Early detection is key for any cancer, this one doesn’t have a set screening or test.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer for men in their 20s and 30s, according to Dr. Nibash Budhatoki of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. But it can strike at any age. That is why Dr. Budhathoki. wants men to keep a careful eye on their bodies.

“A painless swelling in the downstairs or even a painful swelling,” said Dr. Budhatoki. “Some patients can have gynecomastia, meaning you know, enlarged breasts or painful breasts. Some people can have infertility, and if the cancer is advanced, then the patient will have symptoms related to it. For example, if it is in the abdomen, they can have pain. If it is in the bones, they can have pain. If it is in the lungs, they can have difficulty breathing.”

Dr. Budhatoki says it is simple to check. Just do so in the shower. If there is a mass or anything abnormal in the nether regions -- call your doctor.

“Even though this is a highly curable cancer, if we actually diagnose it very early in stage one, you know, then we might be able to do away with chemotherapy and even chemotherapy and radiation. You know, surgery is curative if it is a very early stage. So I would strongly advise people, men, to go and seek medical attention if they notice some mass in the testicle,” stated Dr. Budhatoki.

The Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation says the cancer is over 95% curable -- but every hour a man is diagnosed.

