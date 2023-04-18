House destroyed after fire in Correctionville, IA

A house fire broke out in Correctionville, Iowa on April 17.
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported but a house was destroyed in Woodbury County after a fire broke out late Monday night.

Correctionville Fire & Rescue says crews were sent to 207 Driftwood in central Correctionville for a house fire. Firefighters got to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were called in from Cushing and Anthon for assistance, and by about 1 a.m. the fire was under control, but a few hours later the fire flared up again. Crews ended up staying at the scene until 9:30 a.m.

A woman and her two sons have been displaced because of the fire. The Correctionville Fire Chief says Red Cross was going to try and contact the mother to see if they need assistance.

