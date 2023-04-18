Man charged for fatal Plymouth County crash to be in court on May 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man authorities say was involved in a deadly crash last year will be in court in just a few weeks.

According to court documents, 31-year-old David Diaz is facing one charge of homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence, and one charge of operating while under the influence. His arraignment has been set for May 1 in Plymouth County Court.

Diaz’s charges stem from an accident back on June 7, 2022, in Plymouth County, Iowa that left one person dead. Authorities say the crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 75 near the intersection of C70.

Court documents state Diaz was driving a car southbound on Hwy 75 when he rear-ended another vehicle that was also going south on the highway. One of the people in the other vehicle, 45-year-old Ermionhe Joswa of Sioux City, died in the crash.

Authorities say, leading up to the crash, Diaz was going 81 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. They also allege Diaz’s blood alcohol content was .159 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Diaz back in March 2023. In court documents, authorities claim Diaz “unintentionally caused the death of the victim, who was a back seat passenger of the Honda Civic by driving in excess of the posted speed limit while also intoxicated by an alcoholic beverage.”

He was served the arrest warrant on March 16 and posted bond that same day.

