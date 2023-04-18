Northwest Iowa Legion Teams spend day with “Spaceman” Bill Lee

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -A Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and current pitcher for the show-stopping Savannah Bananas was in Spencer, Iowa, to spend time working with baseball players from the northwest Iowa American legion teams.

At 76-years-old, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee hasn’t missed a beat. Lee was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of the University of Southern California in 1968 after winning the College World Series that year.

He went on to pitch the very next year in the big leagues. At the age of 75, Lee began pitching for the Savannah Bananas exhibition traveling team. And he’s still striking people out!

This will be Lee’s third stop in four years in Northwest Iowa. Lee says he loves getting to meet and inspire kids from all over. He watched the team’s scrimmage in the afternoon, and even jumped in to pitch an inning.

“Well, I hope they all improve. And they learn the discipline and camaraderie they have here. You know the chances of making the big leagues, I call it slim and none,” said Bill Lee. “So, you have to rely on your second options, and you have to know what else you love in life that you can turn. You know just learn something, be productive, and be nice.”

Lee’s stop in Spencer is part of a cross-country route and baseball tour that started in Spokane, Washington and will go to the East Coast where he will re-connect with the Savannah Bananas.

