Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight, Sioux City police responded to a stabbing in the city’s westside.

Police arrived at Centennial Manor Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a victim with multiple stab wounds inside another person’s apartment.

They were treated at the hospital for injuries to their abdomen and arms and later released. Sgt. Gill, with SCPD, says it appears the victim and suspect knew each other.

”Preliminary investigation showed that the victim had his cell phone stolen. He believed that one of his neighbors who lived in the upper apartment was responsible for stealing the cell phone. The victim apparently confronted him at the suspect’s apartment and this is when the stabbing occurred,” said Sgt. Gill.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Sgt. Gill emphasizes there is no threat to the public from this incident.

