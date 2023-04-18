Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation

Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell...
Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell phone.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight, Sioux City police responded to a stabbing in the city’s westside.

Police arrived at Centennial Manor Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a victim with multiple stab wounds inside another person’s apartment.

Read More: Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting

They were treated at the hospital for injuries to their abdomen and arms and later released. Sgt. Gill, with SCPD, says it appears the victim and suspect knew each other.

”Preliminary investigation showed that the victim had his cell phone stolen. He believed that one of his neighbors who lived in the upper apartment was responsible for stealing the cell phone. The victim apparently confronted him at the suspect’s apartment and this is when the stabbing occurred,” said Sgt. Gill.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Sgt. Gill emphasizes there is no threat to the public from this incident.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

This submitted photo shows a house in Correctionville, Iowa fully engulfed in flames.
House fire breaks out in Correctionville, IA on April 17.
Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies
Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
David Diaz
Man charged for fatal Plymouth County crash to be in court on May 1