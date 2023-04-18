Property taxes increasing for Sioux City residents

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council approved and confirmed the fiscal year 2024 budget which includes a property tax increase.

The city’s total budget for fiscal year 2024 comes in just under $320 million.

The property tax levy comes in at $15.46 per $1,000 dollars which is a $0.42 hike from last year.

Council member Alex Watters said this means if your property is assessed for $200,000 then your overall property tax owed to the city will increase by around $50 during a calendar year.

He said the rise in property tax is being used to fund four more officer positions within the police department... and to keep up with rising costs and inflation.

“We’ve done our best to reduce the levy the tax burden from the city’s portion of our taxes, and we’ve done a great job with that,” Watters said. “Unfortunately, this year, we thought it was really important to be able to increase our police presence.”

Watters says an additional cause for an increase to property taxes is to account for close to $500,000 in lost revenue from the state due to a rollback percentage error by the legislature.

