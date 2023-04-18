Sioux City Council defers second vote on sewer rate increases

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The council deferred the second of three considerations for an increase in sewer rates.

This means the council will evaluate a sewer rate increase next week as the city looks to raise sewer rates to pay for improvements at the waste water treatment plant.

Councilman Alex Watters said the decision to delay the second vote was made so the city could answer questions regarding the rate structures for industrial users. He said it’s important to be thorough when looking at a monumental increases but also know the city has to act in a swift manner.

“This is a generational decision. And so this, I hope is the right one and we want to make sure we’re doing our best to answer everyone’s questions,” Watters said.

