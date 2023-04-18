Sioux City Council not changing employee residency requirement

The council deleted an employee residency requirement change from Monday's agenda
The council deleted an employee residency requirement change from Monday's agenda(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As of now Sioux City employees must live within city limits or no farther than 10 miles outside the city which will remain the requirement as the council has deleted an ordinance that would have changed requirements for Sioux City workers.

This means as of now, council members will table the measure that would have allowed city workers to live farther outside city limits.

