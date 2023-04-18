Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No one was injured after shots were fired Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

It happened in the Morningside area at 2318 South Clinton Street at 7:30 a.m. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows two people, who were former roommates in the house, got into an argument. The suspect chased the victim outside of the house, firing at least two rounds. One round struck the suspect’s vehicle, leaving police to find broken glass from the passenger’s side window.

Police say this isn’t the first incident at this house, they responded to another last May.

”We were here for shots fired call, there are bullet holes in this house so it is not a good place. We are more concerned about the neighbors in this area. They know it is a problem house. They have voiced their concerns to police,” said Sgt. Thomas Gill with SCPD.

Police located the car with the shot-out window a few blocks over off South Patterson Street. Sgt. Gill says the victim is not fully cooperating with the police.

They do not have information to release on the suspect at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public.

