Siouxland Christian School adding modular classroom building for 2023-24

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City school wants to expand its building to accommodate student growth over the last few years.

Siouxland Christian School has a building that houses students K-12. They have continued to see growth with new students enrolling and new legislation from Students-First. To make room, school leaders plan to add a modular classroom to the back of the school. It will house 8 classrooms and some bathrooms and replace their current 2-classroom modular building.

“At any time that you experience growth in a school, it creates good problems,” said Lindsay Laurich, Superintendent at Siouxland Christian School. “And so, we’re just navigating those, and we appreciate our families and our students for walking forward into this exciting new season.”

The new modular classroom is expected to be in place and ready to go by the start of the 2023-24 school year. It will be paid for with funds set aside by the school. The school’s parent association reviewed and approved the plan and its funding. It’ll be in place for the next 5 years while the school plans for further expansion.

“Right now, we’re really in the exploratory phases, talking to contractors, architects, engineers,” said Laurich. “But also, bringing this conversation forward with our families, because we want this to be a shared decision, and it’s certainly important for the future of Siouxland Christian School.”

School leaders say the school is considering all options, including a building expansion and potentially relocating.

