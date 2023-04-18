Some strong to severe storms possible over the next couple of nights

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind got a little more gusty today as highs rose a bit more getting into the 60s and 70s.

Now we’ll be watching for a couple chances of showers and thunderstorms to come our way.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and that will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms with it as well.

A couple of these thunderstorms may try to get on the stronger side with a bit of hail and wind possible as lows will be much warmer in the low 50s.

Much of Wednesday will give us a break from rain chances although a lot of clouds will still be around with highs in the low 70s as a southerly wind will switch to the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Late in the afternoon, some thunderstorms could start to develop with eastern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing these storms.

There will be a chance of some severe weather to go along with these storms with hail and gusty winds the primary threat although a tornado can’t be ruled out.

After some shower and thunderstorm chances from Wednesday night into early Thursday, we’ll likely start to clear our skies out a bit with highs on Thursday looking cooler as we hit close to 60 degrees and we’ll have a pretty strong northwesterly wind gusting to 30 miles per hour.

Friday is looking breezy and cool with highs only in the upper 40s with skies quickly becoming mostly cloudy.

As the weekend arrives, will it be the cooler and warm air that wins out?

