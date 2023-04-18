South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.

Seiler had been hospitalized since Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda, Seiler collapsed during a run at the Oahe Dam in Pierre last week.

Seiler served as the 41st United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota from 2015 until 2017.

In 2018, Seiler ran for South Dakota Attorney General as the Democratic nominee. He was defeated by Republican Jason Ravnsborg.

In 2019, Seiler was elected as the vice chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party. He became chairman in 2019.

Seiler previously served as a member of the Fort Pierre city council.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and four children.

