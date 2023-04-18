Storm Lake students pack 60,000 meals for children facing malnutrition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - School leaders say there’s a special appreciation for students learning about charity work, especially when they create 60,000 meals for those in need.

KTIV spent the day in Storm Lake, Iowa, at St. Mary’s Catholic School, where students K-12 compiled easy-to-make meals for children in Honduras.

“And we try to promote service as much as we can with our students here. So we thought it fit really well with what our mission is and what we want to accomplish,” said Ryan Berg, the 6-12 principal.

“Here we’re so fortunate to be able to have our three meals a day and be able to just eat within whenever we need to, versus other people who can’t,” said Bianca Limones, the student body president.

Students and staff alike at St. Mary’s Catholic School have an appreciation for their good fortune after packing 60,000 thousand meals for those in need in Honduras.

The process works something like this: Soy, rice, freeze-dried veggies and vitamin minerals are packed into a bag. That bag is then sealed and placed in a box.

The box is loaded on a shipping container rented from the Dole Company and sent to Honduras. Half the food remains in the Honduras capital, the other half is taken into the mountains.

“The bags, boxes, the shrink wrap every international shipment overseas we do at 18.5 cents a meal this year,” said Richard Seivert, a director with Then Feed Just One, a non-profit based in Le Mars, Iowa.

Organizers say they’re not trying to diminish the problems we have here in the United States by sending this food overseas. But they say the problems in Central America are so staggering that some kids are only having one meal every other day.

“We find about 26% of all children, four years of age (are) moderately or severely malnourished. So you asked me why is it significant and important? Yeah, I think it’s pretty obvious,” said Seivert.

St. Mary’s has been packing meals for about 12 years, and because each K-12 student participates, they receive a lot of opportunities to give back.

“Because sometimes I take for granted the stuff I have and there’s people who are less fortunate than I am,” said Brendon Petersen, a freshman. “It’s just seeing the younger grades get to help the less fortunate people that don’t have enough food,” said Dominac Mills, a freshman.

“Because we also get to work with little kids,” said Jesus Melendez, a freshman. “To teach them about it.”

Those wanting to get involved in packing meals can visit Then Feed Just One at their website, or by contacting the St. Mary’s Catholic School.

