A warmer and breezier day with a chance of strong thunderstorms tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to clear skies with temperatures in the 40s and 30s for much of the viewing area. Wind is out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the 20s and 30s this morning.

Today we will start out with sunny skies, but throughout the day clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy by this afternoon. Highs today will be somewhat warmer today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across the Siouxland area.

Also, our wind will be on the breezier side as wind will be gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the southeast this Tuesday.

Tonight, we will see our first chance of severe weather. The timeframe for the storms will for the most part be overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. The main threat will be large hail to strong winds as thunderstorms roll through the area.

Lows will also fall into the 40s and 50s with wind gust near 35 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Thursday we will be dealing with a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with highs in the 60s and 70s, but by the afternoon hours we will see our severe weather chance increase.

The timeframe for the severe weather chance will be late afternoon early evening hours with the main threat being large hail to strong winds. With the higher chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put parts of southern Siouxland under a Slight Risk of seeing strong to severe storms.

Then the rest of our work week our be on cooler and windier with winds chills in the 30s.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon!

