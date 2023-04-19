3 Homes Damaged by Fire In North Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One woman was taken to the hospital according to North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas after one home was destroyed and at least two others damaged in an overnight fire in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

One of the homes is believed to have contained automobile paint which is flammable. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but a full investigation will be launched in the morning, the chief said.

A dog also perished in the incident, according to the chief. A North Sioux City police officer told KTIV News 4 explosions were heard near 801 Campbell street just before midnight.

