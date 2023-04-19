3 Homes Damaged by Fire In North Sioux City

fire in North Sioux City
fire in North Sioux City(Matt Hoffmann)
By Phillip Prather
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One woman was taken to the hospital according to North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas after one home was destroyed and at least two others damaged in an overnight fire in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

One of the homes is believed to have contained automobile paint which is flammable. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but a full investigation will be launched in the morning, the chief said.

A dog also perished in the incident, according to the chief. A North Sioux City police officer told KTIV News 4 explosions were heard near 801 Campbell street just before midnight.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Owner of Sgt. Bluff business sentenced for tax evasion
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

Latest News

Heelan boys & girls soccer keep the pace to take wins over Sioux City East
North stars dominate on pitch racking up seven goals
Battle of Sioux County: First and third-ranked teams in the GPAC face off on softball field
Healthbeat 4: The signs of testicular cancer
Healthbeat 4: The signs of testicular cancer