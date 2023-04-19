After more than three decades, a Siouxland Magazine has been published for the last time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 35 years, a Siouxland magazine was published for a final time. The Briar Cliff Review is a literary and art magazine. Briar Cliff students help in writing reviews of art, novel and poem submissions each year which are later published for all to read.

Selected artists and writers commonly are connected to the Tri-State area, either a professional or aspiring student. The final exhibition is tomorrow evening at the Sioux City Art Center, marking the end of a long partnership between the two.

“This exhibition has been a long beloved partnership between the Briar cliff university, the Briar cliff review and the Sioux City art center. What stared off as a small section of the gallery where the art was installed has turned into this multi gallery exhibition which is almost full, with some of the best work we have from some of our local and regional artists. " Said Christopher Atkins, curator for the Sioux City Art Center

For the creator and editor Dr. Tricia Currans-Sheehan, this is the end of her passion project turned legacy. She says they decided to end the magazine after Briar Cliff cut English and art majors, resulting in a decline in student participation.

”So last year, the faculty editors met, and we made a decision to end the magazine this year. While it was in its prime, while it was still vibrant and strong. We did not want it to be diminished, or deteriorated. So that’s the main reason.” said Dr. Tricia Currans-Sheehan.

The final exhibit will show the art included in this year’s review and feature readings from authors. It opens April 20th, with a reception from 6-8:30pm at the art center. The exhibition will stay open until Sept. 3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.