Around Siouxland: 185th Air Refueling Wing Career Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is time for the second annual 185th Air Refueling Wing Career Fair.

The unit has invited nearly 200 students to explore some of the 90 jobs or “Air Force Specialties,” available at the Sioux City Air Guard unit.

Those in attendance will learn how they can receive paid technical training for careers in the Air Guard, and explore traditional careers in aviation operations, as well as aircraft maintenance.

There will also be information on other available careers including jobs in finance, construction, computer and telephone networking, cyber security as well as culinary skills, firefighting and base security along with dozens of others.

The career fair is at the Iowa Air National Guard on April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Airport.

