Battle of Sioux County: First and third-ranked teams in the GPAC face off on softball field
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a battle of Sioux County on the softball field Tuesday night as the first and third ranked teams in GPAC faced one another.
Dordt softball ended Northwestern’s 19-game win streak by taking a win in game one by a final score of 1-0.
The Red Raiders kept their composure going on to take a game two win to split the doubleheader.
Final Scores:
College Softball:
Iowa State 12 S.E. Missouri State 0 F
Iowa State 4 S.E. Missouri State 0 F
Briar Cliff 4 Dakota State 1 F
Briar Cliff 6 Dakota State 0 F
Northwestern 0 Dordt 1 F
Northwestern 6 Dordt 2 F
Dordt 2 Northwestern 6 F
Winona State 10 Wayne State 5 F
Winona State 11 Wayne State 4 F
College Baseball:
Northwestern 11 South Dakota State 19 F
Briar Cliff 13 Grand View 3 F
Dordt 4 Jamestown 5 F
Bellevue 12 Morningside 4 F
Winona State 6 Wayne State 5 F
Wayne State 9 Winona State 1 F
High School Soccer:
Spencer 10 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (G) 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 CBTJ (B) 0 F
S.C. West 4 CBAL (G) 12 F
West Sioux 5 BH/RV (B) 0 F
West Sioux 3 BH/RV (G) 1 F
Spencer 9 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 1 F
Logan-Magnolia 1 Panorama (G) 6 F
Denison-Sch. 3 St. Albert (B) 0 F
Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. East (B) 2 F
Humboldt (B) 1 Storm Lake 0 F
Bishop Heelan 5 S.C. East (G) 0 F
S.C. North 7 Le Mars (G) 0 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.