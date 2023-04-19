Battle of Sioux County: First and third-ranked teams in the GPAC face off on softball field

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a battle of Sioux County on the softball field Tuesday night as the first and third ranked teams in GPAC faced one another.

Dordt softball ended Northwestern’s 19-game win streak by taking a win in game one by a final score of 1-0.

The Red Raiders kept their composure going on to take a game two win to split the doubleheader.

Final Scores:

College Softball:

Iowa State 12 S.E. Missouri State 0 F

Iowa State 4 S.E. Missouri State 0 F

Briar Cliff 4 Dakota State 1 F

Briar Cliff 6 Dakota State 0 F

Northwestern 0 Dordt 1 F

Northwestern 6 Dordt 2 F

Dordt 2 Northwestern 6 F

Winona State 10 Wayne State 5 F

Winona State 11 Wayne State 4 F

College Baseball:

Northwestern 11 South Dakota State 19 F

Briar Cliff 13 Grand View 3 F

Dordt 4 Jamestown 5 F

Bellevue 12 Morningside 4 F

Winona State 6 Wayne State 5 F

Wayne State 9 Winona State 1 F

High School Soccer:

Spencer 10 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (G) 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 CBTJ (B) 0 F

S.C. West 4 CBAL (G) 12 F

West Sioux 5 BH/RV (B) 0 F

West Sioux 3 BH/RV (G) 1 F

Spencer 9 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 1 Panorama (G) 6 F

Denison-Sch. 3 St. Albert (B) 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. East (B) 2 F

Humboldt (B) 1 Storm Lake 0 F

Bishop Heelan 5 S.C. East (G) 0 F

S.C. North 7 Le Mars (G) 0 F

