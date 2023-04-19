New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new restaurant that recently opened in Sioux City is the fulfillment of a dream for one of its co-owners.

“Sarg’s Philly Time” opened about a month ago. The business is located at 4006 Morningside Avenue.

The menu allows you to build your own Philly cheesesteak.

Co-owner Muhammad Sajid knew once they found the right building, it was time to realize the dream of opening a restaurant.

”I really wanted in my life to start a cooking business and God gave me a chance, a very good chance and my friend and my partner we were looking and finally we found one really great location,” said Sajid.

Sajid also said the restaurant is another great option for students at Morningside University, and for families in the area.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
This photo shows the dog that was found alive after a North Sioux City fire. At first,...
Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble
This submitted photo shows a house in Correctionville, Iowa fully engulfed in flames.
Mother, sons lose home after fire in Correctionville, IA
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell...
Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation

Latest News

SF CHAMPION RYAN CONMY
Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Police: Woman injured, man arrested after physical disturbance in Norfolk, NE
Sarg's Philly Time opened it's doors a month ago fulfilling a lifelong dream for a co-owner of the business