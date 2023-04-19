New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new restaurant that recently opened in Sioux City is the fulfillment of a dream for one of its co-owners.

“Sarg’s Philly Time” opened about a month ago. The business is located at 4006 Morningside Avenue.

The menu allows you to build your own Philly cheesesteak.

Co-owner Muhammad Sajid knew once they found the right building, it was time to realize the dream of opening a restaurant.

”I really wanted in my life to start a cooking business and God gave me a chance, a very good chance and my friend and my partner we were looking and finally we found one really great location,” said Sajid.

Sajid also said the restaurant is another great option for students at Morningside University, and for families in the area.

