Orange City Tulip Festival to feature 23 artists from 6 states

Photography by Daron Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is among the works for sale during...
Photography by Daron Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is among the works for sale during ArtBurst, scheduled for May 19 and 20 during the Orange City Tulip Festival.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Tulip Festival in May will highlight and sell the work of 23 regional artists as part of a two-day art fair.

The ArtBurst fair will happen at the Sioux County Courthouse on May 19 and 20 during the annual Orange City Tulip Festival.

The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free to the public.

The show will include paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, mixed media, metalwork, stained glass, photography, and textiles and fibers.

For a complete listing of artists, visit octulipfestival.com/artburst.

“I’m excited for people to see the talent that will be on display and to find the perfect piece for their home, office or garden,” says Anita Cirulis, chair of the ArtBurst committee. “Nearly half of this year’s artists are new to ArtBurst, and there’s a wide variety of artwork that will be available to enjoy and purchase.”

Jake Van Wyk of Ireton will jury the show. Best-of-show cash prizes will be awarded for two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

Van Wyk is a Dordt University professor emeritus of art. His work has been featured in regional art exhibits, national competitions, and multiple one-person shows.

