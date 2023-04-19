Police: Woman injured, man arrested after physical disturbance in Norfolk, NE

Alberto Rodriguez
Alberto Rodriguez(Madison County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A man has been arrested in Norfolk, Nebraska after police say they responded to a disturbance Tuesday night.

The Norfolk Police Division says at about 7:40 p.m. they were called to South 11th Street. When officers got there, they talked to a 20-year-old woman that had fresh cuts on her arm and hand. The woman claimed that she and 53-year-old Albert Rodriguez had gotten into an argument that night. During which, Rodriguez allegedly became upset and approached her with a knife in his hand.

The woman reportedly picked up a metal chair to defend herself. Police claim while she was trying to get the knife away from Rodriguez, she got cuts on her arm and hand.

Officers say they interviewed Rodriguez about the incident and recovered a knife. He was eventually arrested and charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Rodriguez is being housed in the Madison County Jail.

