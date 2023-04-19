Sentencing hearing dates set for teens who pleaded guilty to murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate hearings held Tuesday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The teens that pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber will receive their sentences this summer.

Court documents show Willard Miller will receive his sentence on July 5, and Jeremy Goodale will receive his sentence at a separate hearing on August 23.

On Tuesday, both teens admitted to ambushing and killing Graber in a park in Fairfield in November 2021.

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
This submitted photo shows a house in Correctionville, Iowa fully engulfed in flames.
Mother, sons lose home after fire in Correctionville, IA
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell...
Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation
This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale, left, and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
2 teens accused of killing Iowa teacher plead guilty to first-degree murder

Latest News

Alberto Rodriguez
Police: Woman injured, man arrested after physical disturbance in Norfolk, NE
Briar Cliff Review at Art Center
After more than three decades, a Siouxland Magazine has been published for the last time
Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill
Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages