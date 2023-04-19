Seven-run inning helps lift Wayne State baseball to a win

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats baseball team was scheduled to be on the road for a doubleheader at Winona State. The weather had some other plans as the games were relocated to Wayne due to snow in Southern Minnesota.

The Wildcats were still considered the visiting team in this doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

Wayne State rattled off seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to help lift them to a 9-1 win in game one.

Final Scores:

College Baseball:

Northwestern 11 South Dakota State 19 F

Briar Cliff 13 Grand View 3 F

Dordt 4 Jamestown 5 F

Bellevue 12 Morningside 4 F

Winona State 6 Wayne State 5 F

Wayne State 9 Winona State 1 F

College Softball:

Iowa State 12 S.E. Missouri State 0 F

Iowa State 4 S.E. Missouri State 0 F

Briar Cliff 4 Dakota State 1 F

Briar Cliff 6 Dakota State 0 F

Northwestern 0 Dordt 1 F

Northwestern 6 Dordt 2 F

Dordt 2 Northwestern 6 F

Winona State 10 Wayne State 5 F

Winona State 11 Wayne State 4 F

High School Soccer:

Spencer 10 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (G) 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 CBTJ (B) 0 F

S.C. West 4 CBAL (G) 12 F

West Sioux 5 BH/RV (B) 0 F

West Sioux 3 BH/RV (G) 1 F

Spencer 9 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 1 Panorama (G) 6 F

Denison-Sch. 3 St. Albert (B) 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. East (B) 2 F

Humboldt (B) 1 Storm Lake 0 F

S.C. North 7 Le Mars (G) 0 F

