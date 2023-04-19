Severe storms possible in Siouxland into Wednesday evening

**Tornado Watch for Sioux City and point to the south and east until 11 pm**

**Severe T-Storm Watch for northeasetern Siouxland until 11 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have a warm front lifting into Siouxland with unstable air to work with which could lead to severe thunderstorms heading into the late afternoon and evening hour of our Wednesday.

Expect storms to start developing across the region this afternoon then become more widespread through the evening hours.

Large hail is going to be the biggest threat from these cells although the setup is there for the chance of a tornado or two being able to develop and gusty winds also can’t be ruled out even if the tornado threat is not realized.

These cells will lift to the northeast as they form.

The severe threat should diminish for Siouxland after 11 pm or so although a chance of showers and thunderstorms will still be with us later into the night with lows in the low 40s.

Some showers could still be lingering in the region Thursday morning before a bit of clearing takes place in the afternoon although an isolated shower still can’t be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 40s on what will be a windy day.

A lot of clouds will be around on Friday as well and we could even see a few sprinkles with highs only in the mid 40s with northwesterly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy and breezy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Better sunshine should return on Sunday and it won’t be as windy with highs in the low 50s.

Will better warmth be returning next week?

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

