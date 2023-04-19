Severe storms possible in Siouxland into Wednesday evening

By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Tornado Watch for Sioux City and point to the south and east until 11 pm**

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(ktiv)

**Severe T-Storm Watch for northeasetern Siouxland until 11 pm**

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch(ktiv)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have a warm front lifting into Siouxland with unstable air to work with which could lead to severe thunderstorms heading into the late afternoon and evening hour of our Wednesday.

Expect storms to start developing across the region this afternoon then become more widespread through the evening hours.

Large hail is going to be the biggest threat from these cells although the setup is there for the chance of a tornado or two being able to develop and gusty winds also can’t be ruled out even if the tornado threat is not realized.

These cells will lift to the northeast as they form.

The severe threat should diminish for Siouxland after 11 pm or so although a chance of showers and thunderstorms will still be with us later into the night with lows in the low 40s.

Some showers could still be lingering in the region Thursday morning before a bit of clearing takes place in the afternoon although an isolated shower still can’t be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 40s on what will be a windy day.

A lot of clouds will be around on Friday as well and we could even see a few sprinkles with highs only in the mid 40s with northwesterly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy and breezy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Better sunshine should return on Sunday and it won’t be as windy with highs in the low 50s.

Will better warmth be returning next week?

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
This photo shows the dog that was found alive after a North Sioux City fire. At first,...
Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble
This submitted photo shows a house in Correctionville, Iowa fully engulfed in flames.
Mother, sons lose home after fire in Correctionville, IA
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell...
Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation

Latest News

We have another chance of seeing severe weather tonight.
We have another chance of seeing severe weather tonight.
Severe Weather Outlook
Some strong to severe storms possible over the next couple of nights
Severe Weather Outlook
Some strong to severe storms possible over the next couple of nights
A warmer and breezier day with a chance of strong thunderstorms tonight
A warmer and breezier day with a chance of strong thunderstorms tonight