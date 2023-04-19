Sioux City Musketeers forward Ryan Conmy shines in first USHL season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers have two games left in the regular season, and are preparing to make a run in the 2023 Clark Cup playoffs.

The reigning Clark Cup Champions had a mix of new faces join their roster at the start of the season, but each player entered the season with the same goal of wanting to improve their own game while helping the team improve.

One Musketeer has done just that leaving a big impact on the ice in his rookie season in the USHL.

”He’s a goal scorer, and he has a goal scorer mindset. He cares about scoring goals. And you can see, you know, pre-practice, post-practice, he puts a lot of time and energy into his craft,” said Jason Kersner, Sioux City Musketeers head coach.

Sioux City Musketeers forward Ryan Conmy has made his presence known on the ice this season.

“I got great linemates, great teammates. So whenever I get open, they find me and I love to score. So that’s the easy part though, the linemates they kind of find me and then I got the easy part of a wide-open net and kind of shoot it,” said Ryan Conmy, Sioux City Musketeers forward.

In his first season in the USHL, Conmy has been a goal-scoring machine racking up 33 goals, currently putting him in the top five of all players in the USHL.

“He has the mindset of wanting to get better every day. He’s disciplined, he’s competitive, and he’s a fun guy to be around because he cares about both the team’s success and trying to contribute any way he can,” said Kersner.

Conmy is the first Musketeer rookie to score 30 goals since Ruslan Fedotenko in the 1998-1999 season. Fedotenko went on to become a two-time Stanley Cup champion in the NHL, something Conmy says is one of his big goals.

“Obviously you grow up as a kid and you want to play in the NHL. So I’d say that’s pretty obvious for one of them. So I mean, I’m here now but we’ll see what the future holds and kind of go from there,” said Conmy.

Conmy’s love for hockey goes all the way back to a young age, and he’s been working on developing his game ever-since.

“I started when I was five. I was born in Florida, so there wasn’t much hockey there. Moved to Virginia, and ice hockey was kind of growing there. So I got going and realized then, and then I kind of just kept going from there,” said Conmy.

The journey led him right here to Sioux City to grow his game at the junior hockey level, but he’s quick to credit his success to his teammates and coaches who have welcomed him in.

“Just kind of the way I was accepted into the team. We’ve got a great group of leaders. So, kind of the way they took in the younger kids and made us feel at home. It just made it so much easier and kind of just fit right in,” said Conmy.

The University of New Hampshire commit was drawn to the USHL to develop as a player, and has done just that with 33 goals, 27 assists, and 60 points.

“The best part about this league is the age group and the ability to impact them as a person, as a player, as a student, both on and off the ice. And, you know, Ryan is a good example of that,” said Kersner.

Conmy says his favorite NHL player was Patrick Kaleta of the Buffalo Sabres. That’s also why he wears the number 36.

Ryan Conmy and the Musketeers have two games left in the USHL regular season on Friday and Saturday against the Omaha Lancers. Conmy watched the Musketeers make their run to become Clark Cup Champions last season, and now he hopes to be a part of a deep run this season.

