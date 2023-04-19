Siouxland students doing their part to make earth greener ahead of Earth Day

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “Earth Day” is on Saturday, and some Siouxland students are doing their part to make the earth a better place.

This afternoon students from Dakota Valley High School’s Environmental Club helped Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department plant two trees at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The funding for the trees came from the club.

One senior club member knows that everyone can have a positive impact on the earth.

”It can be something as simple as starting recycling in your home or something big like planting a tree. Just know that whatever your impact is or whatever you want to do it does have an effect and you are doing something better for the world,” said Anthony Marquez, a senior at Dakota Valley.

Marquez also said this is the second-year students from the club have planted trees at the Railroad Museum.

