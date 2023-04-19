Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Twelve employees at a northwest Iowa Taco Bell will get over $22,000 after federal investigators looked into the business.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the general manager for the Taco Bell in Spencer, Iowa deducted time from employees’ time cards before submitting the hours to the corporate office for processing. Authorities say this violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and went on from Dec. 5, 2020, to May 21, 2022.

The Department of Labor says of the 40 employees that worked at that Taco Bell during the two-year investigation, 12 were found due back wages. They were able to recover $22,744 in back wages and liquidated damages for the 12 affected employees.

“This case shows the costly consequence of totaling hours worked incorrectly,” said Wage and Hour District Director Marietta Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa. “Employers must maintain accurate records of hours worked in order to pay employees what the law requires. When they fail to do so, they often deny hard-working employees all of the wages that they are due.”

KTIV reached out to a Department of Labor spokesperson and they said they were unable to release the name of the manager. They also said they are unaware of any charges being filed against the manager. However, as of April 19, there is a job posting listed online for the General Manager of the Spencer Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.