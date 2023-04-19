Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages

Here are the Taco Bell items you can only get in Cleveland
(tcw-woio)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Twelve employees at a northwest Iowa Taco Bell will get over $22,000 after federal investigators looked into the business.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the general manager for the Taco Bell in Spencer, Iowa deducted time from employees’ time cards before submitting the hours to the corporate office for processing. Authorities say this violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and went on from Dec. 5, 2020, to May 21, 2022.

The Department of Labor says of the 40 employees that worked at that Taco Bell during the two-year investigation, 12 were found due back wages. They were able to recover $22,744 in back wages and liquidated damages for the 12 affected employees.

“This case shows the costly consequence of totaling hours worked incorrectly,” said Wage and Hour District Director Marietta Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa. “Employers must maintain accurate records of hours worked in order to pay employees what the law requires. When they fail to do so, they often deny hard-working employees all of the wages that they are due.”

KTIV reached out to a Department of Labor spokesperson and they said they were unable to release the name of the manager. They also said they are unaware of any charges being filed against the manager. However, as of April 19, there is a job posting listed online for the General Manager of the Spencer Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect fired at the victim, missed, and shot-out the passenger side window of...
Sioux City PD search for suspect in Morningside shooting
This submitted photo shows a house in Correctionville, Iowa fully engulfed in flames.
Mother, sons lose home after fire in Correctionville, IA
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about stealing a cell...
Person stabbed in Sioux City’s westside during altercation
This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale, left, and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
2 teens accused of killing Iowa teacher plead guilty to first-degree murder

Latest News

Viewer-submitted footage shows the fire that broke out in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Video: Fire breaks out in North Sioux City, SD
Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced two additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert...
Ludacris, Jason Aldean added to 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup
Dog Walk Forecast: Dolly Rose
Dog Walk Forecast: Dolly Rose
We have another chance of seeing severe weather tonight.
We have another chance of seeing severe weather tonight.