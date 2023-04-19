We have another chance of seeing severe weather tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight and this morning, we have had some strong thunderstorms roll through the region. For the most part, the severe weather threat has decreased across Siouxland, but we are still seeing some strong thunderstorms move across the region this morning.

Today we will see the rain and thunderstorms move out of the region, leaving behind a cloudy day with the slight chance of some isolated rain showers this afternoon.

When it comes to highs, we will see them climb into the 60s and 70s across the region, with wind out of the south around 10 to 20 miles per hour, then coming out of the northwest later this evening.

This evening and tonight, we have another chance of severe weather across Siouxland. The Storm Prediction Center has put eastern parts of Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of seeing severe to very strong thunderstorms. The main threat will be large hail and strong winds.

Thursday, we do have a chance of some heavy rain and even some thunderstorms early in the morning, but they will move out of Siouxland quickly. After that, we will see some cooler and windier weather move into the forecast. Highs will be in the 40s for Thursday and Friday, with wind chills in the 30s across the region.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.