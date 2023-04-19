Woodbury County Board of Supervisors addressing gravel roads

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is looking to address secondary gravel road maintenance, a project that will cost the county several million dollars.

Tonight, the board heard more than 15 bids from companies looking to fund projects and equipment used for secondary roads with big budget items such as a single axel truck, a tandem truck and a motor grader.

This will allow the county to get the gravel level back from one inch to between four and six inches.

Board Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor said this will help farmers and other residents who use the roads every day.

He said it’s unique to have so many suppliers bid for the equipment purchasing.

“We had over 15 different contractors bid, which is good, and competition drives prices lower, and a couple of our bids came in under the county engineer’s estimate, so that’s always a good thing,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the next steps will be to evaluate all bids and decide which company the county will work through for each purchase.

He said they are able to increase the gravel level through tax increment financing.

