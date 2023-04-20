12-year-old charged with harassment after reported threat to Pocahontas school
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - A 12-year-old northwest Iowa student is charged with harassment after allegedly posting a threatening message to social media.
According to the Pocahontas Police Department, on April 19 a threat was identified through a Snapchat post that was sent to other students in the Pocahontas Community School District.
The 12-year-old student was identified and detained by Pocahontas police. The student was charged with first-degree harassment and referred to the state of Iowa Juvenile Court.
Police say there is no threat to the school district or the community.
