12-year-old charged with harassment after reported threat to Pocahontas school

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - A 12-year-old northwest Iowa student is charged with harassment after allegedly posting a threatening message to social media.

According to the Pocahontas Police Department, on April 19 a threat was identified through a Snapchat post that was sent to other students in the Pocahontas Community School District.

The 12-year-old student was identified and detained by Pocahontas police. The student was charged with first-degree harassment and referred to the state of Iowa Juvenile Court.

Police say there is no threat to the school district or the community.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.