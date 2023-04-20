Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library are having their annual Book Lovers’ Sale.

There are 1,200 boxes of books this year. Hardcover books and media are $4 and children’s books will be $1.

The event will be on April 20 - April 28 at Southern Hills Mall with varying hours each day.

Open night is a nominal fee of $5 for adults and $1 for children.

All the money raised from the fundraiser will go back into the library.

For more information, click here.

