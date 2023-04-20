Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - One person has been arrested after authorities say a search of a downtown Spencer, Iowa apartment found 33 pounds of meth.

According to KUOO Radio, Oscar Navarro-Zepeda was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was being held on a $750,000 bond.

The meth that was seized is worth more than $500,000.

Authorities also recovered several thousand dollars in cash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the dog that was found alive after a North Sioux City fire. At first,...
Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble
Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Sioux City restaurant is the completion of a lifelong dream for one of the co-owners.
New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest

Latest News

12-year-old charged after reported threat to Pocahontas school
12-year-old charged after reported threat to Pocahontas school
Dog Walk Forecast: Charlie
Dog Walk Forecast: Charlie
A rainy Thursday is in the forecast
A rainy Thursday is in the forecast