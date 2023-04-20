Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - One person has been arrested after authorities say a search of a downtown Spencer, Iowa apartment found 33 pounds of meth.

According to KUOO Radio, Oscar Navarro-Zepeda was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was being held on a $750,000 bond.

The meth that was seized is worth more than $500,000.

Authorities also recovered several thousand dollars in cash.

