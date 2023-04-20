Bandits ready for second half stretch

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits are through the first half of their season and enter the day with an overall record of 4-1, that record is good enough for 3rd place in Champions Indoor Football.

And while the bandits take on the 0-6 Topeka Tropics in kansas this week, after that the road gets pretty bumpy. The Boys in Bandanas will then return home for blackout and pack the Tyson night on April 29th, when they take on second place Gilette.

Then across three weeks they take on the Omaha Beef twice and the Salina Liberty on the road. The good news is the bandits feel they’ve been playing good ball as of late, and they have, bouncing back from a week 4 loss with two straight victories.

Quarterback Tasleem Wilson has been a large part of that success, Wilson currently leads the league in touchdown passes and is number 2 in total passing yards, and while the Bandits don’t know what they’ll see out of a Topeka team dealing with off the field issues.

They’re hoping the game will prepare them for the road ahead.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys on this team, we’ve been running the same defense and offense the last several years,” said Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen. “So I think we’re just going to go in prepared play our best ball game and whatever they put together or throw at us we’ll go from there.”

“Five Games left four of them on paper against the top 3 teams in the league,” said Strohbeen. “So we’ve got a tough stretch here, so we’ve just got to come ready to work every day.”

The Bandits travel to Kansas this week, they return home on the 29th when they take on the Gilette Mustangs, kickoff is set for 7pm.

