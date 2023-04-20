A chilly Friday coming with rain and snow showers possible

By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was certainly not the nicest of days today with rain showers (and even some wet snowflakes) moving through the region with gusty winds and temperatures only in the 30s and 40s.

The precipitation should come to an end tonight as we go to a partly cloudy sky with cool lows in the low 30s.

Friday is also not looking like the nicest of days as once again some rain and even snow showers could make their way through the region with highs only in the low 40s and winds again gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Saturday should be a drier day but still mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Some sun should finally start to return to the area on Sunday and temperatures respond a little bit with highs in low 50s and it shouldn’t be as windy either.

Can we keep the warmer air moving in for next week?

I’ll take a look at your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

