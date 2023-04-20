Future teachers learn how to bring science education to life

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University students had a unique guest lecturer Thursday: Lucia the Screech Owl.

Lucia and her handler, Theresa Kruid, were there to show the future teachers a method on how to teach science to students. Kruid showed the students Lucia along with what is in an owl pellet.

It is all part of the Project WILD and Aquatic WILD curriculum available through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“It connects our next-generation science standards with activities and interactive activities and not just looking at a book or looking at a website or looking at pictures. It gives us a way to do and discover things hands-on,” said Theresa Kruid.

Kruid can be contacted at 712-258-0838 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center for more information.

