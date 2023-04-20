Hospice provider says its time to start having end-of-life discussions earlier

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new hospice care team is in Sioux City, and they say you should consider having conversations about “end-of-life” care sooner than you might think.

“Hospice of the Midwest” launched its Sioux City branch last August, but hosted an open house Thursday.

Branch officials say you don’t need a referral from a doctor to talk to hospice organizations about “end-of-life” care. They also say hospice care is about much more than giving out medications.

They say hospice workers can provide social work, logistical support, and even family counseling for surviving family members.

”It’s very important when you have wishes for the end of your life that you share those with your family members. Because what happens too often, is people wait too long to come to hospice. And then they never really understand what hospice could have done for them,” said Cheryl Deirup, the director of clinical operations for Hospice of the Midwest-Sioux City.

A doctor’s order is required for hospice care to get underway, and hospice is generally limited to patients with a diagnosis of six or fewer months to live.

Hospice of the Midwest officials said most private and government insurance pays for hospice care, and that hospice organizations will often still provide care for the uninsured.

”But it’s the responsible thing to do is to start the conversation and learn more about your loved ones, and share with your loved ones what your end-of-life health goals are,” said Jill Madsen, the hospice liaison.

Madsen said hospice workers will often visit families both at home and in the hospital. And, while people may be afraid of hospice, she also says patients generally live longer in hospice because they are less stressed and intensively taken care of.

