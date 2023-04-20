Morningside president officially inaugurated

Dr. Albert Mosley spoke about new proposals and advancements in creating an aviation and...
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An historic day at Morningside University. The inauguration ceremony was held for the school’s 13th president, Dr. Albert Mosley.

Dr. Mosley is the first African-American president to lead Morningside. He’s been at the helm for almost a year leading up to Thursday’s official ceremony.

Guest speakers included faculty, board members, a former mentor, along with representatives from sister universities. Dr. Mosley said inaugurations typically happen after a president has some time in the office.

“To interact with students, with faculty, staff, alums, and to hear their passions about... (that they’re) passionate about the university and to talk with them about what they love about the place,” said Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley told the assembled crowd he’s proposing an expansion of Morningside’s academic programs, including a cyber security class. He also says a partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods is in the works to expand the university’s agriculture science classes, and to create internship opportunities.

Both proposals are subject to approval by the university’s board of directors.

”And we certainly want to keep that upward trajectory. But at the same time, there are newer opportunities that have presented themselves to us,” said Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley also reminded the crowd of two already approved expansions during his tenure: a women’s wrestling team, and a new aviation program.

