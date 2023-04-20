Most value abortion rights when choosing college, poll says

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to abortion pills. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most adults are thinking about reproductive health access when deciding on a college, according to the latest Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2022 study.

According to the poll, 60% of adults aged 18 to 59 who do not have a degree say reproductive health laws are at least somewhat important when considering where to enroll for college.

Nearly 75% of enrolled students say their decision to stay at their school is at least somewhat affected by their state’s reproductive health laws.

And according to the poll, most people showed a preference for attending a school in a state with fewer restrictions.

Since the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion, legislation has varied across states.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the dog that was found alive after a North Sioux City fire. At first,...
Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble
Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Sioux City restaurant is the completion of a lifelong dream for one of the co-owners.
New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19,...
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
SpaceX’s Starship explodes in midair after launch on Thursday.
SpaceX rocket explodes minutes after launch