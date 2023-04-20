Musketeers prepared to weather the Storm in opening round

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux city Musketeers not only have clinched a playoff spot with two regular season games left, but they also know who they’ll play. the Muskies will take on rival Tri-City in the opening round all three games of the series will be in Kearney as the Storm are the higher seeded team.

Now the key to winning the series will be slowing down the Storms offense, the teams split the regular season series, 4-4 but when the Muskies hold the Storm to 3 goals or less, they are 4-0, when the storm score 4 the Muskies are 0-4.

One key to weathering the storm will be goaltending and the Muskies have to capable goalies in Croix Kochendorfer and Axel Mangbo, both have a goals allowed average at 3.1 or less and the Muskies will look for the hot hand in the crease. The Muskies believe they’ve been playing playoff hockey for the last month, and they’re ready for the challenge.

“You don’t step up when you get to the playoffs,” said Musketeers Head Coach Jason Kersner. “I think that’s a mistake the step up needs to happen every day right. If there is another level, why didn’t we bring that to practice today or why didn’t we bring that to the games last weekend you know.”

“Yeah, I would say to our younger guys, just leave it all out there. You know they’re quick series its three games in three days and you got to win two of them,” said Musketeers captain Grant Slukynsky. It’s nothing to lose just get out there and play the game.”

The Musketeers will wrap up the regular season this weekend at home as they take on the Omaha Lancers puck drop on Friday is set for 7:05 at the Tyson Events Center

