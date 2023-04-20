One person dies after semi vs car accident in Northeast Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - A Minnesota woman has died after an accident Thursday morning in northeast Nebraska.

The accident was reported at 4:50 a.m. on Highway 20. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened between Randolph and Osmond, about two miles west of the Highway 81 intersection.

According to the sheriff’s office, a westbound car from Minnesota crossed the center line and struck a Nebraska semi tractor and trailer. A 49-year-old Minnesota woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man from Minnesota, was taken to a local hospital before being sent to a hospital in Omaha.

Authorities say the 71-year-old driver of the semi was from Orchard, Nebraska, and ended up receiving non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital before being sent to a Sioux City hospital.

A portion of Highway 20 was closed for several hours after the accident. It didn’t reopen until about 12 p.m.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.