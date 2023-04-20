Progress continues on PlyWood Trail

MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) - The PlyWood bike trail, which will connect Le Mars and Sioux City, has been in the works for a while. The board behind the project was created back in 2015.

With events, like RAGBRAI, attracting statewide attention every summer, it’s obvious that cycling is a big part of the state’s culture. It’s even more clear when you travel to areas outside of Siouxland.

“Sioux City and Siouxland was really the only community, major community in Iowa that didn’t have a trail system interconnecting the towns,” said Ryan Schaap, Executive Director of the PlyWood Trail. “So, the vision behind PlyWood was, Plymouth, Woodbury, connect the 2 counties with PlyWood, and extend the trail from Le Mars all the way into the Sioux City area.”

Things really started rolling in 2021 when crews broke ground on a bridge over the Floyd River right next to Highway 75 near Merrill. However, a few roadblocks stalled the project’s progress near the end of the year. Now, Phase 1A is back underway, and organizers with PlyWood said it’s expected to be complete by the end of the year. Once it’s done, Phase 1 will stretch from the trails that already exist in Le Mars to preexisting trails in Merrill.

The Plywood Board has also begun turning its attention to Phase 3, which will run from Hinton to the trails by Outer Drive in Sioux City. A big part of that came from a Governor’s Destination Iowa Grant, which gives the project nearly $5 million.

“Expect that that project to be bid out in 2024, with construction starting in 2025 and concluding either in 2025 or 2026,” said Schaap.

While Phases 1 and 3 are in the works, Phase 2 will need a little more work.

“We’re focusing on Phase 1 and Phase 3 right now,” said Schaap. " We have some preliminary design work done on Phase 2. We have a lot of work to do with the Department of Transportation to coordinate with their projects and timing, and also some significant fundraising to do on that portion of the trail as well.”

Aside from the grant, much of the funding has come from local businesses and individuals, including a number of members on the Trail Board. Schaap said he’s excited for the impact the trail will eventually have on local communities.

“Studies have shown that trails are an important part of economic development for communities,” said Schaap. “It’s something that people are passionate about and they look for when they move to areas. And we really think we’re going to add something to the community here with this great trail.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the PlyWood Trail or donating towards the project, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.