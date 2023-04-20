A rainy Thursday is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Last night, we had strong storms roll through Siouxland that produced large hail and even a tornado near Kiron, IA. (Picture on our Facebook page)

This morning, our severe weather threat is over, but we are dealing with heavy rain across the region. The heavy rain is located east of I-29, really impacting the communities near Denison, Carroll, and Rockwell City.

On top of the heavy rain, we are dealing with some fog and breezy winds out of the north at up to 25 miles per hour. It is also a cold rain, as temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

The good news is that the heavy rain will move out of the region this morning, but we have another chance of some thundershowers and heavy rain moving back into the forecast this afternoon.

Once the second round of rain moves through, we will see the clouds move out and see mostly clear skies by tonight. Lows will be in the 30s all across Siouxland, with our wind out of the west reaching up to 25 miles per hour.

Friday we will start off with somewhat clear skies, then we have a chance of some light rain or even some light snow showers impacting our afternoon. We will also have some gusty winds out of the northwest, up to 30 miles per hour.

This weekend will be on the cooler side, with highs in the 40s and breezy conditions.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

